THE FEST 2019: prima tranche di band con STANIS, TEENAGE BUBBLEGUMS e SORRY WE ARE SILLY

Sono stati annunciati i primissimi nomi dell’edizione 2019 del The Fest, immenso festival punk rock che si terrà in Florida l’1, il 2 e il 3 Novembre prossimi.
Jawbreaker, Dag Nasty, Less Than Jake, Teenage Bottlerocket, Off With Their Heads, No Trigger, Tsunami Bomb e Mariachi El Bronx i nomi più importanti sinora svelati e, a portare alto il nome del punk italiano ben tre band: i bolognesi Stanis, i forlivesi Teenage Bubblegums e i milanesi Sorry We Are Silly.

Qui tutti i nomi finora annunciati:
https://thefestfl.com/

